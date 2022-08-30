Wawa brings back deal to save you 15 cents per gallon until Oct. 30

The deal is available for anyone who downloads the free Wawa app.

TAMPA, Fla. — While gas prices around the country are steadily falling, the average price per gallon in Tampa went up about 17 cents in the last week. And, Tampa area gas prices are still about 72 cents per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

So, Wawa is helping us out by bringing back a deal that was first introduced this summer.

The gas station is again offering 15 cents off per gallon on every fill-up when you pay with the app. The deal runs through Oct. 30.

To get started, download the free app, register for Rewards and add a credit or debit card as your payment option.

Then, when it's time to fill up:

Tap the fuel icon at the bottom of your screen

Select your store location

Enter your pump number

Press "Activate Pump"

Start fueling

Once you download the app, you'll get step-by-step instructions.

Gas stations like BP, Exxon and Shell also have reward programs that let you save some cash at the pump.

Across the country, gas is significantly cheaper than it was just a few months ago. Experts say this trend is expected to continue, but they are keeping an eye on a few things that could impact prices.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

According to De Haan, this is all subject to the rest of hurricane season.