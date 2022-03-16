Want free gas? Wawa teams up with OneBlood to give away $20 gift cards

All you have to do is donate blood.

TAMPA, Fla — After several days of breaking records here in Florida, we're finally starting to see gas prices drop (a bit.)

But here's something that sounds even more amazing — free gas. Wawa is teaming up with OneBlood to give away $20 gift cards for anyone who donates blood.

From Thursday until Saturday, the Big Red Bus can be found at different Wawa gas station locations across the Tampa Bay area.

You can find blood drives at the following locations until 7 p.m. on Thursday:

2177 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33765

401 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609

5702 W. Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634

6200 N. 34th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

5321 Clark Road, Sarasota, FL 34233

Click here to see more locations participating in this event.

Looking for ways to save a little at the pump? One simple way to make a difference is to make sure your current vehicle is properly maintained and that you're driving it in a way to maximize fuel efficiency.

Improper tire inflation can affect your vehicle's miles-per-gallon. The U.S. Department of Energy says that for every 1-PSI drop in pressure, your gas mileage can drop by 0.4%. That’s the equivalent of saving more than 10 cents per gallon of gasoline.