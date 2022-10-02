Golfview Road in Sebring closed for the foreseeable future due to Hurricane Ian repairs

The Harder Hall-area road is currently unsafe for drivers, the Highlands County Board of Commissioners said Sunday.

SEBRING, Fla. — Golfview Road at West Lake Drive Boulevard in Sebring will be closed for the foreseeable future for repairs, the Highlands County Board of Commissioners said Sunday.

If you normally use Golfview Road to get in and out of the Harder Hall area, you will need to find an alternate route.

The Board said it's currently unsafe to drive on the road and it wants to make sure residents and motorists travel safely.