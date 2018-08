Manatee County has localized street flooding due to heavy rain.

County officials say these areas are affected:

4800 Block of 26th Street West

Sections of 14th Street West (Business 41)

Southern Parkway and Sandpointe Drive in Bradenton

Traffic Map: Click or tap here

FLOODING ALERT:

There is a significant amount water on US 41 between Fruitville Road and 6th Street. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/xFyyJ17Rxp — SarasotaPD (@SarasotaPD) August 29, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP