THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A deadly crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Thonotosassa has shut down a portion of the roadway, causing major traffic delays in the area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded at around 5 p.m. to the crash that shut down the highway in both directions between McIntosh and Franklin Roads.

A car reportedly hit a semi-truck head-on, the agency said.