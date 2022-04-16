Hit-and-run crash closed SB lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge early Saturday morning

Four unknown occupants of a sedan involved in the crash reportedly ran away from the scene.

TAMPA, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash in the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge made traffic flow a bit messy early Saturday morning.

At 5:20 a.m., a Mercedes sedan was traveling southbound on Interstate 275 in the outside lane of the bridge at the same time a Nissan Pathfinder was driving in the center outside lane.

The driver of the sedan lost control and entered the outside shoulder and crashed into the barrier wall, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The sedan made its way back into the travel lanes and collided with the trailer being towed by the Pathfinder, troopers report. The SUV jackknifed into the inside lanes of the bridge as a boat separated from the trailer.

Following the crash, the sedan rotated to a final rest in the travel lanes of I-275, and the four unknown occupants of the car reportedly ran away from the scene.

A 36-year-old Tampa man suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. All lanes of I-275 SB were closed until 7:40 a.m.