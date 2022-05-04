Parts of Chancey Road, between 6th Avenue and Copeland Drive, in Zephyrhills are closed.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A large hole that formed in the middle of a road has forced lane closures in Zephyrhills, according to Pasco County leaders.

The hole is reported to be approximately six feet wide and four feet deep and is on Chancey Road.

County leaders have closed the road between 6th Avenue and Copeland Drive as a safety precaution. A geotechnical team was called to the area to measure the stability of the roadway.

Signs are posted to give drivers appropriate detours while the hole is still there.

County leaders are continuing to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.