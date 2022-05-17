Car fire slows traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A car fire Tuesday afternoon prompted road crews to block at least one lane of traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge toward St. Petersburg.

The fire happened after 3 p.m. on what's otherwise known as southbound Interstate 275 on the bridge spanning Old Tampa Bay.

A traffic camera showed smoke billowing from at least one car parked along the right shoulder. Drivers were forced to move to the far left lanes, with the right lane blocked from traffic.

Fire rescue responded around 3:40 p.m. to begin putting out the fire.