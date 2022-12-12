Pickup truck gets wedged under semi on Howard Frankland Bridge

The pickup truck driver suffered only minor injuries.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck caused traffic for commuters early Monday morning on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Around 4 a.m., a pickup truck was driving southbound on Interstate 275 — heading toward 4th Street in St. Petersburg — when it collided with the trailer of a semi-truck in the outside lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash caused the pickup truck to rotate and become wedged underneath the trailer. Both cars came to a rest in the outside lane of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

For about an hour, only one lane appeared to be open along southbound I-275. All lanes were reopened at 5:53 a.m.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries, while the semi-truck driver was not injured.