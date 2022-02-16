I-275 near Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa partially reopens following deadly crash

The road had been shut down since 2:30 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic is finally starting to slowly flow on Interstate 275 in Tampa after an hours-long closure.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a deadly crash blocked northbound lanes on I-275 at Kennedy Boulevard (SR-60) close to the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The road had been closed since about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. One lane has since reopened.

Drivers may still experience delays due to traffic buildup.

If you plan to take the Howard Frankland Bridge from St. Petersburg into Tampa, the crash is just past the Kennedy Boulevard and Memorial Boulevard exit.

Drivers should consider taking the Courtney Campbell Causeway or the Gandy Bridge to get from Pinellas County to Hillsborough County.