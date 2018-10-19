TAMPA, Fla. --The northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge reopened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday after a deadly crash.

A Pinellas Park man, who FHP said had been drinking, drove the wrong way Friday morning in the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge and crashed head-on into a van, which was then hit by an SUV, investigators say.

The 46-year-old Pinellas Park man died at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say he was driving from Tampa when the crash happened near the 4th Street exit.

The deadly collision shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 275.

Florida Highway Patrol officers are asked drivers to use the Gandy Bridge or the Courtney Campbell as alternate routes.

St. Petersburg police are assisting at the scene.

A second crash was reported just before 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge, causing major delays in both directions.

