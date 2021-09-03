Crash slows traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge to St. Petersburg

Traffic has slowed to a crawl on the Howard Frankland Bridge because of a crash.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the two left lanes are blocked. Drivers are able to get by the crash but at a slow pace.
There are injuries reported, FHP says, but it's not clear yet how many people are involved.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Florida will lower COVID vaccine age requirement to 60 next Monday
- Oprah shares more from the interview with Meghan and Harry on CBS This Morning
- Sex offender on the run for 21 years lived under fake name in Pasco County, US Marshals say
- Coronavirus pill shows promising feedback in early testing
- Who gets $1,400 checks in the COVID-19 bill the Senate passed?
- What to know as Derek Chauvin becomes the first officer tried in George Floyd's death
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter