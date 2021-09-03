x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Traffic

Crash slows traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge to St. Petersburg

The two left lanes are blocked.

Traffic has slowed to a crawl on the Howard Frankland Bridge because of a crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the two left lanes are blocked. Drivers are able to get by the crash but at a slow pace.

There are injuries reported, FHP says, but it's not clear yet how many people are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter