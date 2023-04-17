Northbound I-275 to Howard Frankland Bridge exit closing overnight Tuesday

The exit will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.

TAMPA, Florida — Drivers that take the Howard Frankland Bridge overnight should watch out for this closure happening Tuesday night.

Motorists taking northbound I-275 to the Howard Frankland Bridge will have to detour off the interstate using Gandy Boulevard (Exit 28) from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, should weather permit.

The closure comes as crews work to install overhead sign structures as part of the I-275 new southbound bridge project between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, the Florida Department of Transportation says.

People on the road will see electronic message boards and temporary signage along I-275. If Gandy Boulevard isn't the exit for you, drivers can also look to Roosevelt Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway.

As motorists deal with the overnight closure, they should add about 30 minutes of travel time to their commute, FDOT says, due to traffic congestion and delays.