Southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-4 to close Tuesday night in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Heads up, drivers! An upcoming ramp closure could impact your commute this week.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, the southbound Interstate 275 ramp in Tampa, also called Exit 45B, to eastbound Interstate 4 will temporally close, the Florida Department of Transportation said in a news release.

During the ramp closure, drivers will have to take a detour around the work zone by going south on I-275, exiting the interstate by using Jefferson Street, which is Exit 45A, keeping left at the fork and then following the signs for Downtown East and left onto Scott Street. From there, drivers can reenter the interstate using the northbound I-275 entrance ramp to access eastbound I-4, which is also called Exit 45B.

"This closure is necessary as crews perform construction activities as part of the I-275 Capacity Improvements project," FDOT said in a statement. "The $85.3 million project is adding one lane in each direction to I-275 from north of I-4 to north of Hillsborough Avenue (US 92) using the existing right-of-way."

The project is reportedly expected to be completed in 2026.

Ahead and during the ramp closure, advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will be placed in the area to help drivers travel around the closure. FDOT says drivers should expect delays and congestion during the detour.

The ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 22.