People should expect delays in the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether anyone is hurt.

Traffic cameras show police guiding all oncoming vehicles into the right lanes, which means delays are likely through some time and into the evening rush.