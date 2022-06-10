Southbound I-75 closed in Sumter County after tractor-trailer crash; 2 drivers hurt

The northbound lanes appear to be moving very slowly.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Southbound Interstate 75 is closed in Sumter County following a serious crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:48 a.m. Thursday just south of County Road 476, spokesperson Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in a news release.

Pictures provided by FHP show two tractor-trailers involved in the crash, and at least one of them lost its cargo on the highway. A medical helicopter responded to the scene of the crash, as well.

Troopers say a semi-truck driven by a 65-year-old man from Summerfield, Florida, partially entered the outside line and hit the left rear of another truck driven by a 23-year-old from Virginia. The semi-truck then jackknifed across a couple of lanes, while the other truck came to a rest onto a lane and into the median.

The Florida man was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, while the Virginia man suffered minor injuries and declined treatment, according to the FHP.