Collision causes nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill on I-75 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on I-75 southbound were interrupted by a crash that resulted in a semi-trailer truck spilling nearly 100 gallons of diesel Monday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 9 p.m., authorities began responding to the crash between a car and the semi-truck. It happened on I-75 SB near mile marker 267 near the Fletcher Avenue exit in Hillsborough County.

As HAZMAT crews work to clean the oil spill, drivers are left to find other ways to get around the crash. Drivers in the south lanes of I-75 are being funneled off the interstate as of 10:45 p.m.