Lanes reopen on northbound I-275 in St. Pete after hit-and-run crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All lanes on northbound Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg are back open after a hit-and-run crash, authorities say.

Traffic cameras initially showed heavy traffic on the interstate at 54th Avenue North and drivers were being diverted to the right lane.

Multiple ambulances and law enforcement patrol cars were also at the scene of the crash.

Authorities say the lane closures came after a hit-and-run crash that resulted in at least one person hurt.