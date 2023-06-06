Multi-car crash jams traffic on I-275 in St. Petersburg

There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A multi-car crash is causing major traffic problems for commuters, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 275 just before 54th Avenue. The crash is impacting traffic in the surrounding areas, including along Gandy Bridge as drivers search for alternate routes.

FDOT said two right lanes are currently blocked. While traffic is slowly able to move past emergency vehicles at the scene, it's slow going as of around 8:45 a.m.