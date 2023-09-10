Southbound I-275 near Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa reopened after fiery crash shuts down interstate

The crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver was seriously hurt Monday morning after a crash that caused major delays on Interstate 275 in Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV was "driving recklessly and passing on the shoulder," which caused a six-vehicle crash. The SUV then caught on fire.

Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the southbound lanes of I-275 at Dale Mabry Highway were shut down for a couple of hours. FHP said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. and as of 9:40 a.m., the road reopened as crews finalized cleanup efforts.

"Drivers should expect delays for the next one to two hours," FHP said in an earlier email to 10 Tampa Bay.

Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes during their commute, but should now be able to travel through the area without much delay.