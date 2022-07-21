Multi-car crash along I-4 in Tampa caused major traffic delays

Information about the crash is very limited at this time.

TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-car crash along Interstate 4 near the Selmon Connector in Tampa caused major traffic delays for morning commuters.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on I-4 W just before 34th Street.

At the time, two lanes were blocked, and traffic was still able to get by. However, that closure still clogged up traffic for several hours.

The crash was cleared around 6:30 a.m.

Traffic was largely impacted along westbound I-4 from 40th Street and extended past the U.S. 41/50th Street exits, traffic cameras showed at the time.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.