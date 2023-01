At least one person is reported injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Drivers should expect delays for some time on Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road after a truck overturned and spilled its contents.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert.

Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.