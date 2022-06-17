The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

BRANDON, Fla. — At least one person is dead in a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at U.S. 301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A traffic camera in the area shows cars are stopped at the Port of Tampa exit to the Selmon Expressway (Exit 256) following the crash involving several cars, including tractor-trailers.

Troopers say one caught fire.

It's not yet known whether anyone else was hurt in addition to the fatality. People should avoid the area for the next several hours as an investigation is ongoing, according to the FHP.

Cars that were stuck in the area were diverted off the highway at Exit 256.