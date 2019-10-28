WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Three people were hurt in a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 75, prompting a stretch of the highway to be shut down.

It happened before 5:30 p.m. Monday on I-75 at Wesley Chapel Boulevard, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Of the three people, one was said to have more serious injuries. A medical helicopter was seen on the highway to take the injured to an area hospital.

The highway slowly reopened to traffic during a half-hour period, however, slowdowns were reported.

