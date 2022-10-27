Man killed after being hit by 3 vehicles in Pasco County

All southbound lanes are back open after being shut down for several hours.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after being hit by three vehicles while trying to cross Interstate 75 on foot in Pasco County, troopers said.

The agency says that around 5 a.m. Thursday, a man and his son were traveling in a 2022 Ford Expedition SUV when it somehow broke down near State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver was able to stop along the highway's shoulder, where the pair got out of the vehicle. FHP says the father tried to cross the highway before he was struck by three vehicles in succession.

According to the news release, all three vehicles then came to a stop. The man died at the scene of the crash.