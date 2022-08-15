Up to Speed: Improvements continue along the Selmon Expressway in Tampa

Additional ramps to the Reversible Express Lanes (REL) of the Selmon Expressway are under construction.

TAMPA, Fla. — As more people drive along the Selmon Expressway through Tampa, work continues to make that drive better, especially in the morning.

It’s why the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority is adding additional ramps to the Reversible Express Lanes (REL) to help improve the morning commute for drivers headed westbound.

A press release from the agency explains THEA is constructing two additional access ramps that will allow westbound drivers to enter the REL near Interstate 75 and exit the REL, near IKEA, to continue on the local lanes of the Selmon Expressway to destinations further west.

This will reduce morning congestion on the westbound local lanes of the Expressway both near I-75 and the I-4 Connector, as well as help reduce backups on the REL at the Twiggs Street intersection.

Most of the construction for the project has been taking place overnight. Work began in January 2022. It’s expected to be completed fall of 2023. The $25 million project is paid for by tolls.