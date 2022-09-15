Major detour expected overnight in north lanes of I-275 over weekend

It's part of the Gateway Expressway project, which will add two new two-lane elevated tolled roadways to provide a connection between U.S. 19 and I-275.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Heads up, drivers who frequent Interstate 275. A major detour will be in place during the night over the weekend, the Florida Department of Transportation reports.

All northbound lanes of I-275 will detour at Exit 30, Roosevelt Boulevard overnight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting.

Drivers will detour at Exit 30 onto Roosevelt Boulevard headed east, then make a U-turn at 16th Court N. onto westbound Roosevelt Boulevard and re-enter I275 using the entrance ramp.

Law enforcement officers will help direct traffic, FDOT says. Motorists should expect delays when coming up on Exit 30 and going through the detour.