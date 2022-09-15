Major detour expected overnight in north lanes of I-275 over weekend

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Heads up, drivers who frequent Interstate 275. A major detour will be in place during the night over the weekend, the Florida Department of Transportation reports.
All northbound lanes of I-275 will detour at Exit 30, Roosevelt Boulevard overnight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting.
Drivers will detour at Exit 30 onto Roosevelt Boulevard headed east, then make a U-turn at 16th Court N. onto westbound Roosevelt Boulevard and re-enter I275 using the entrance ramp.
Law enforcement officers will help direct traffic, FDOT says. Motorists should expect delays when coming up on Exit 30 and going through the detour.
This detour is part of the Gateway Expressway project to add two new two-lane elevated tolled roadways to provide a connection between U.S. 19 and I-275. There are also future plans in the project to widen I-275 by adding a toll lane in each direction next to the existing lanes from south of Gandy Boulevard to 4th Street North.