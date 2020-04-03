TAMPA, Fla. — A stretch of Interstate 275 will close overnight, prompting a major detour for drivers on the highway.

Traffic on northbound I-275 between State Road 60 and Lois Avenue will be rerouted at 9 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday for construction, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Signs will point drivers off the highway at SR 60/Kennedy Boulevard.

The ramps from eastbound SR 60 and West Shore Boulevard onto I-275 also will be closed.

Florida Department of Transportation

Traffic exiting from Tampa International Airport to SR 60 and I-275 will be detoured to eastbound Spruce Street/Boy Scout Boulevard, then south on Dale Mabry Highway to access I-275 or continue south to SR 60/Kennedy Boulevard, FDOT says.

It's recommended drivers try to avoid this area of I-275 entirely overnight and use the Gandy Bridge or the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter