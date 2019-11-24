ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 275 will be detoured for several hours during the next couple of nights for road construction.
Drivers will take the detour at Exit 30/Roosevelt Boulevard, cross over Roosevelt Boulevard and re-enter I-275 using the on-ramp, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Law enforcement will be in the area to help direct traffic between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Drivers are asked to expect overnight delays and to use caution in the area.
What other people are reading right now:
- The 'boat graveyard': Why are there more than a dozen old, sunken boats sitting in Tampa Bay?
- Amtrak train hits car in Florida, killing 3 people
- She was found stabbed in his trunk, police say. He was just arrested
- Man falls from ladder hanging Christmas lights, suffers traumatic injuries
- Police: St. Pete parents spanked child so much he couldn't sit in class
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter