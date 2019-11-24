ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 275 will be detoured for several hours during the next couple of nights for road construction.

Drivers will take the detour at Exit 30/Roosevelt Boulevard, cross over Roosevelt Boulevard and re-enter I-275 using the on-ramp, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Law enforcement will be in the area to help direct traffic between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to expect overnight delays and to use caution in the area.

