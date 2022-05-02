Pavers fall off truck, litter stretch of I-4 in Orlando

Cleanup is ongoing on eastbound I-4 near the turnpike.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Efforts have been ongoing for hours to pick up pavers that fell off a truck on Interstate 4 in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department published a photo on Facebook just before 7 a.m. Monday about the mess. According to authorities, the pavers littered eastbound I-4 near the turnpike.

"Officers are currently working with FHP & DOT to cleanup pavers that fell off a truck on I4 East near the turnpike," reads the department's page. "I4 East is closed just east of the Turnpike. The express lanes east bound will remain open."