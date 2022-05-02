Pavers fall off truck, litter stretch of I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Efforts have been ongoing for hours to pick up pavers that fell off a truck on Interstate 4 in Orlando.
The Orlando Police Department published a photo on Facebook just before 7 a.m. Monday about the mess. According to authorities, the pavers littered eastbound I-4 near the turnpike.
"Officers are currently working with FHP & DOT to cleanup pavers that fell off a truck on I4 East near the turnpike," reads the department's page. "I4 East is closed just east of the Turnpike. The express lanes east bound will remain open."
Officers shut down the eastbound lanes of I-4 just east of the turnpike for hours. Since then, at least two lanes have reopened to traffic.