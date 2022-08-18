Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-75 closed near Bruce B Downs

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Bruce B Downs Boulevard following a deadly crash.

Cameras in the area show traffic at a standstill on I-75 and on its entrance ramp just beyond the overpass. Traffic in the northbound lanes appears to be flowing smoothly.

At least one person has died in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. No other details were immediately provided.

Two cars appear to be damaged in the median, with a truck left disabled on the right shoulder.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

It remains unclear when the southbound lanes of the interstate will reopen to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.