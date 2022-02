The crash happened early Monday morning.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Southbound Interstate 75 remains closed at Gibsonton Drive following a deadly crash involving several cars, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol has yet to detail what led up to the crash, including the extent of any injuries.

Drivers can consider taking U.S. 301 to get around the area.