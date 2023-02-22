Northbound I-75 closed in Ocala after oversized truck hits overpass

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on I-75 at SW 66th Street, the agency said in a statement.

OCALA, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 75 is closed in Marion County after an oversized load being carried by a truck crashed into an overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the over-dimensioned load hit the overpass and caused damage. A photo shows a section of the bottom portion of the overpass crumbled onto the interstate with the truck appearing to be stuck underneath.

It's not yet known when the highway will reopen to traffic.