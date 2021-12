As of now, only minor injuries have been reported.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 210.

Two northbound lanes are blocked as the sheriff's office investigates, deputies wrote on Twitter. The sheriff's office says one of the cars involved in the crash was towing a trailer.

As of now, only minor injuries have been reported.

Deputies advise drivers to seek alternate routes if possible.