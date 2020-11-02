PLANT CITY, Fla. — Traffic on Interstate 4 is backed up after a crash with injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched around 6:36 a.m. Tuesday to the crash near Paul Buchman Highway in Plant City.
Troopers say I-4 was near the highway and mile marker 20.3. Cars are now getting by in the outside lane, but traffic is backed up to Polk Parkway West.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- The #BroomChallenge isn't a rare scientific phenomenon, but it sure is fun
- What color is your name? Artist creates tool that shows you how she sees letters as colors
- Parents, here's a new app your kids might be using that you should know about
- Deputies: Physical therapist caught sexually assaulting hospital patient
- An ad said this used car had 120,000 miles on it. The odometer showed 227,408.
- Florida ice cream man vigilante’s murder trial continues with survivors’ emotional testimonies
- Video shows school resource officer threatening to shoot student trying to leave campus
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter