PLANT CITY, Fla. — Traffic on Interstate 4 is backed up after a crash with injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched around 6:36 a.m. Tuesday to the crash near Paul Buchman Highway in Plant City.

Troopers say I-4 was near the highway and mile marker 20.3. Cars are now getting by in the outside lane, but traffic is backed up to Polk Parkway West.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

