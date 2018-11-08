Interstate 275 northbound in Tampa is completely shutdown just north of the I-4 interchange.

All Northbound traffic on I-275 northbound is being diverted onto I-4 eastbound.

No injuries were reported. but wreckers are being called in to remove the jackknifed semi.

Click here for an interactive traffic map from 10News.

