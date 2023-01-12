Lakeland Electric to implode two structures at McIntosh Power Plant

On January 14th, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida, Lakeland Electric and Total Wrecking will implode the first phase of the Lakeland power plant project by felling the 260-foot stack and 90-foot Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) unit. Total Wrecking & Environmental and Lakeland Electric are also working hand-in-hand with the Wounded Warrior Project to provide “front row” live streaming access for the entire implosion event. How often do you get to see a live power plant implosion? Make a donation on the campaign page and receive an exclusive live streaming link for supporting this amazing cause. Find out more by going to bit.ly/totalwrecking.