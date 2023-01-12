Lakeland Electric to implode two structures at McIntosh Power Plant

Lakeland police will block and/or redirect traffic around the plant from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the "all clear" has been given, authorities said.
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 260-foot and 90-foot structure at Lakeland's McIntosh Power Plant will be destroyed in a controlled implosion Saturday morning, according to Lakeland Electric.
East Lake Parker Drive will close for about two hours to maintain an exclusion zone around the demolition site, Polk County authorities explained in a statement.
Lakeland police will block and/or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the "all clear" has been given, authorities said.
FIRST IMPLOSION AT C.D. MCINTOSH POWER PLANT, UNIT 3
On January 14th, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida, Lakeland Electric and Total Wrecking will implode the first phase of the Lakeland power plant project by felling the 260-foot stack and 90-foot Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) unit. Total Wrecking & Environmental and Lakeland Electric are also working hand-in-hand with the Wounded Warrior Project to provide “front row” live streaming access for the entire implosion event. How often do you get to see a live power plant implosion? Make a donation on the campaign page and receive an exclusive live streaming link for supporting this amazing cause.
According to The Ledger, Lakeland Electric's coal-power plant shut down operations in April 2021 after many debates over future power generation plans.
Demolition began last summer after the city hired Total Wrecking & Environmental to oversee the process in exchange for rights to resell parts and scrap metal, according to the newspaper.