Right now the outside westbound lane of West Kennedy Boulevard is closed between North New Jersey Ave and Henderson Boulevard.

The Tampa Water Department is working to repair a water main break. Barricades and signs are located in the area to help with traffic flow.

Work is expected to be done by 6 p.m. Friday.

This area can get busy during rush hour, so please drive with caution.

