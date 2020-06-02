Right now the outside westbound lane of West Kennedy Boulevard is closed between North New Jersey Ave and Henderson Boulevard.
The Tampa Water Department is working to repair a water main break. Barricades and signs are located in the area to help with traffic flow.
Work is expected to be done by 6 p.m. Friday.
This area can get busy during rush hour, so please drive with caution.
