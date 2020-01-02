GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said one person was killed in a fiery wreck that has blocked all traffic on Interstate 85 in both directions near the Gwinnett-DeKalb county border between Pleasantdale Road and Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The access road appears to have been affected also.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed a raging inferno with fire crews on the scene. Gwinnett Police said the fire was caused by an accident between multiple vehicles.

According to GDOT, a tractor-trailer carrying fuel and two other vehicles collided, causing the wreck. They said that the tractor-trailer and one of the other vehicles overturned.

Businesses on Dawson Boulevard and Crescent Drive in the area were evacuated, according to officials.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Police are diverting northbound traffic off of I-85 at I-285. Southbound lanes of the interstate have been reopened, but backups are expected to continue for an extended period of time.

Your best alternates to I-85 are Buford Highway and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to the west of I-85 and Lawrenceville Highway to the southeast of I-85.

Southbound backups extend to Georgia 316. Northbound backups begin near Shallowford Road inside the Perimeter.

