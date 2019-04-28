DADE CITY, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 75 in Pasco County has reopened following a deadly crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday near State Road 52 at Exit 285.

A man heading north on I-75 lost control of his Toyota Tacoma and crashed into the center guardrail and flipped, the FHP said. He realized his passenger was trapped inside the truck and tried to help.

Another car traveling north did not see the crash or the man and hit him. He was killed at the scene, while two people inside the car suffered only minor injuries.

The passenger in the truck received serious injuries.

Traffic had been diverted off the highway at the exit before it reopened after 7 a.m.

