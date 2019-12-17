CLEARWATER, Fla. — First responders with Clearwater Police and fire rescue responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Monday night on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

Authorities said the call came in just before 9 p.m. and a man was taken to Bayfront Health Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

All westbound traffic is being rerouted while authorities investigate. Eastbound traffic has not been affected.

The driver of the car that hit the man is cooperating with authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

