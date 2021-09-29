AAA reminds drivers to move over after 2 roadside workers killed

Florida drivers, when they can do so safely, are required to move over for vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

FLORIDA, USA — In July, two AAA tow providers were killed while assisting drivers on the side of the road. And in 2021 alone, 14 roadside workers from the company lost their lives on the job.

While Florida law requires drivers to move over a lane for cars stopped on the side of the road, AAA reminds us that doing so could actually save a life.

"Deaths like these can be avoided if drivers slow down and move over to give these people room to work safely,” Scott VerBracken, AAA's Vice President of Automotive said in a statement.

Florida drivers, when they can do so safely, are required to move over for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks and wreckers. In situations where moving over isn't an option, drivers should slow their speed to 20 miles per hour.

But despite our move over law, the Sunshine State had the third-most roadside deaths in the nation between 2015 and 2019.

Just in the past month, two Pinellas County first responders were injured when they were hit by cars on the side of the road. Deputy Elizabeth Temple suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car's rearview mirror during a traffic stop. Palm Harbor firefighter Ashley White was just released from the ICU after she was slammed into by a pickup truck as she was responding to a separate crash.

To avoid these accidents, AAA has some tips for drivers:

Remain alert and avoid distractions so you don't fail to see someone working on the road.

Even if you're not familiar with a state's move over laws, slow down and pull over if you see anything at all happening on the shoulder of the road.

“These men and women who work on our roadside are just trying to make a living while caring for others,” VerBracken said.