AAA and law enforcement remind drivers to move over amid holiday travel rush

FHP and AAA see more traffic incidents during the holidays.

Did you know Florida Law requires you to slow down to 20 mph under the speed limit and move over if you see an officer, emergency responder, tow truck driver or road ranger helping someone out?

AAA research reveals some drivers don’t get the dangers they pose to those roadside. A recent study finds 15 percent of drivers they surveyed are aware of some type of move over law but didn’t know there was one in Florida.

And 23 percent of drivers have experienced a crash or a near-miss while being helped on the side of the road.

Florida ranks third in the country for roadside deaths caused by people failing to move over.

And while moving over may seem like common sense to some of you, AAA says many tragedies happen because people are distracted, or impaired which reduces reaction time and judgment.