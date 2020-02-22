Three people have died and eighteen others were injured on Saturday when a bus rolled over several times on southbound Interstate 15 south of Highway 76 in Pala Mesa, the North County Fire Protection District said.

The charter bus lost control while driving in heavy rain.

North County Fire Chief Stephen Abbot said there were minors on the bus, but he did not belive they were among the people who died.

Injured riders were taken to Inland Valley Hospital, Temecula Valley Hospital, and Palomar Hospital.

The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. and crews from Camp Pendleton, CalFire, Pala Mesa, Vista and Oceanside arrived on the scene to aid in helping injured victims, Choi said.

Get the most up to date traffic information here.