After a call for new flavor suggestions yielded hundreds of thousands of ideas, Oreo has decided to market three — and they may not be what you expect.

The new Oreo limited-edition flavors being rolled out are cherry cola, kettle corn and piña colada.

But why these three?

"The brand narrowed down the vast submission list using judging criteria that included taste appeal, creativity and originality, and conducted rigorous taste-tests before selecting the three finalist submissions," Oreo maker Mondelez International said in a statement.

The company said it was "blown away" not only by how many ideas were submitted, "but also by the creativity and imagination of our fans."

Now, it says it is trying to pick a winner from the three and hosting a contest to determine the public's favorite.

Cherry Cola Oreos have a cherry-cola-flavored creme filling with little popping candies. The Pina Colada Oreos have a coconut- and pineapple-flavored creme, and will come in Oreo Thins form. The Kettle Corn Oreos will have a buttery kettle corn taste with little puffed pieces in them.

They emerged from a contest that came up with such creative ideas as avocado-flavored Oreos and unicorn-flavored ones. There was no immediate explanation offered regarding what a unicorn tastes like.

During the contest, Oreos developed some prototypes and sent some to the people who'd submitted the ideas, like Coffee & Donuts-flavored Oreos.

You may vote on the final three until June 30 by visiting www.myoreocreation.com or texting VOTE to 59526. You're allowed to vote once every day.

The creator of the winning flavor will receive $500,000.

In October, the company released a mystery favor, which it revealed in December was Fruity Pebbles Oreos.

Mondelez' portfolio also includes Chips Ahoy!, Cadbury, Nutter Butter, Triscuit, Trident and Toblerone.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM