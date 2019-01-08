Heads up to drivers who use Gandy Boulevard as part of their daily route.

On Thursday and Friday, Gandy Boulevard will close in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Dale Mabry Highway and Church Street.

The Selmon off-ramp to westbound Gandy Boulevard will also close, according to Selmon Extension Project spokesperson Kym Graves.

Drivers are asked to drive the 45-mph speed limit. The fine for speeding in a construction zone is double the amount of a regular ticket.

