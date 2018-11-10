One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, Tampa police said.

The crash happened about 5:27 p.m. in the 15000 block of the road. At least four vehicles were involved, and one of the occupants died at the scene.

Northbound Bruce B. Downs remains closed at East Bearss Avenue, and police said it will remain closed for several hours.

Police did not release any more details.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP