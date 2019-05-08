HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and a dump truck shut down Interstate 75 southbound at Fowler Avenue Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County.

In a crash report released Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said a 46-year-old man died at the scene and a 2-month-old is still in critical condition after the crash.

FHP said traffic was slowing on I-75 when a dump truck hit a commercial truck and a Toyota Corolla and then overturned onto a van. The commercial truck then hit a Toyota SUV, a Jeep SUV, a Chevrolet truck, a Nissan Altima and a Ford truck.

The driver of the van, David Garcia, died at the scene from his injuries. Two-month-old Asher Gaspard, who was riding in the Toyota Corolla, was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies say another person was treated and transported away from the scene, while another was extricated.

FHP said the southbound lanes of I-75 were closed until 8:30 p.m.

More: Interactive traffic map from 10Traffic

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.