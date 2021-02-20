Overnight detour planned for northbound I-75 in Pasco County

Expect delays as drivers try to work their way around construction.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on a stretch of Interstate 75 in Pasco County will be detoured overnight for ongoing construction.

Traffic on northbound I-75 will be directed off the highway at exit 279, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It'll then be directed left onto State Road 54/Wesley Chapel Boulevard.

From there onward:

Continue about 8 tenths of a mile to Old Pasco Road

Turn right and go north (for about 6.75 miles) to State Road 52

Turn right and go east for about 3/4 mile

After passing under I-75, turn left onto the on-ramp

FDOT warns Old Pasco Road, which is a two-lane road, will be very congested from 9 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday when the detour is in effect.

"Motorists are urged to plan plenty of extra time to drive the detour and return to the interstate or consider alternate routes," the agency said in a news release. "Law enforcement officers and traffic management personnel will be active along the detour route to assist with traffic flow."

The detour will be in place as crews work to remove the Overpass Road bridge section prior to building a new diamond interchange in the area.