VENICE, Fla. — A stretch of southbound Interstate 75 from River to Sumter roads was closed for a few hours Thursday morning because of a semi-truck fire, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. and caused heavy delays.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said they assisted the Florida Highway Patrol at the crash scene. Drivers were advised to avoid the area due to the lane closures.